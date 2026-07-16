Paperwork issue delays court hearing in case against former priest facing sex charges

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard today that a Preliminary Enquiry due in the case of a former priest facing sex charges could not go ahead due to issues with the paperwork.

59-year-old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17, 2025 and 7 further offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 this year, as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

He was due to face a committal hearing today to decide what charges would go to the Crown Court.

However, when defence solicitor Derwin Harvey told the court he was ready to proceed with the Preliminary Enquiry, the court was told that there was an issue with the paperwork that would prevent the hearing from going ahead.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told the defendant, who appeared by videolink, that he needed to see the papers in order to decide if he should be returned for trial and the papers aren’t available.

The case was adjourned until July 23rd to allow the paperwork issue to be resolved.

Gallagher remains in custody.