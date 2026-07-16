People urged to consider other options as the Emergency Department at LUH reports very high numbers

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this afternoon, with high numbers of people attending the Emergency Department who need to be admitted to hospital.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation showed Letterkenny University Hospital had 41 awaiting a bed, the third highest figure in the state today.

In a statement the hospital say that due to the ongoing pressures and the lack of bed capacity some elective surgeries are being reviewed with a possibility that some will be deferred. However, some urgent and time-sensitive procedures are being prioritised.

Management at the hospital say that yesterday, 173 people attended the Emergency Department, with 13 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department awaiting admission this morning.

All escalation and surge areas are at capacity.

The hospital is implementing all possible measures to improve patient flow and reduce delays in the Emergency Department and is asking the public to consider all available healthcare options before attending, including GP surgeries, out of hours GP services and community pharmacies.

They say everyone who presents will be treated, but priority is being given to those who are seriously ill or injured, and patients who do not require urgent care may experience longer waiting times.

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Statement in full –

Media Statement