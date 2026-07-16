The Greg Hughes Show |Thursday| 16/07/2026

Today we address a major step forward for the families of the Creeslough tragedy, a history-making academic achievement for a Donegal native, the threat of AI to creative artists, and plans to bring cruise tourism to Rathmullan.

Inside Today’s Episode:

🗞️ The Morning Press: We kick off the program with our daily look at the front pages, reviewing the top regional and national headlines breaking this morning.

🕯️ Creeslough Families to Meet Taoiseach: In a major milestone for the ongoing campaign, Hugh Harper joins Greg to react to the news that a formal meeting has been scheduled with the Taoiseach. The meeting aims to progress the families’ urgent campaign for a full, independent public inquiry into the devastating 2022 Creeslough tragedy.

🎓 A History-Making PhD Defense: We celebrate an incredible personal and cultural milestone as Dr. David Friel joins the show. David recently successfully defended his PhD, making history in the process as a trailblazing academic from the Irish Traveller community in Donegal. He shares his research journey and what this achievement means for representation.

🎸 AI Threatens the Music Industry: Prolific, award-winning songwriter Iain Archer (known for his work with Snow Patrol and James Bay) joins the studio to discuss the rapidly growing threat of generative AI to the livelihood of songwriters. He explains why he is backing a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil aimed at protecting artists’ intellectual property and creative rights.

🚲 New Accessible Cycling Hub in Termon: Kevin O’Brien from the Variety Ireland charity reveals exciting details about a brand-new hub for the Northwest, set to officially open in Termon later this month. The initiative is designed to make cycling fully accessible to children and adults with mobility challenges.

🚴 Calls for Tighter Cycling Controls: As the national conversation around e-scooter safety continues to dominate, Dr. Peter O’Rourke joins the show to argue that the debate needs to expand. He calls for much tighter controls and regulations on leisure cyclists using public roads, highlighting safety concerns for both motorists and cyclists.

🚢 Rathmullan’s Cruise Ship Ambitions: John Gallagher of Rathmullan The Way Forward outlines an exciting tourism strategy for the seaside village. He discusses plans to tap into the lucrative boutique cruise ship market, bringing smaller luxury vessels—and high-spending international visitors—directly into the local economy.

💼 Business Matters Preview: Chris Ashmore stops by to preview this week’s Business Matters podcast, catching us up on all the essential commercial, enterprise, and economic news shaping the Donegal landscape.

🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news: