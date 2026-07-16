The Score – 16/07/26

This week on The Score…

We had live action from Derry City’s Europa League Qualifier against CSKA Sofia.

Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle joined us to look ahead to the clash of Finn Harps and Bray Wanderers in the FAI Cup and talked football around Sligo Rovers.

Sports Editor of the Donegal News Ryan Ferry run his eye over the Donegal All County League Finals this weekend and we preview the Divisional Final for the American Footballers of the North West Vipers.