Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

The Score – 16/07/26

This week on The Score…

We had live action from Derry City’s Europa League Qualifier against CSKA Sofia.

Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle joined us to look ahead to the clash of Finn Harps and Bray Wanderers in the FAI Cup and talked football around Sligo Rovers.

Sports Editor of the Donegal News Ryan Ferry run his eye over the Donegal All County League Finals this weekend and we preview the Divisional Final for the American Footballers of the North West Vipers.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr condemns nappy dumping in Stragill River

16 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, July 16th

16 July 2026
Joy Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must treat defective concrete like the humanitarian crisis it is – Beard

16 July 2026
Housing development at Ballyoan 1
News, Top Stories

Housing commencements more than triple during June

16 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr condemns nappy dumping in Stragill River

16 July 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, July 16th

16 July 2026
Joy Beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must treat defective concrete like the humanitarian crisis it is – Beard

16 July 2026
Housing development at Ballyoan 1
News, Top Stories

Housing commencements more than triple during June

16 July 2026
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tusla says new emergency accommodation protocols will better protect children

16 July 2026
rathmullan whale
News

Rare beaked whale recovered from Rathmullan Beach and taken for examination

16 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube