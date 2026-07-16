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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Tusla says new emergency accommodation protocols will better protect children

Tusla says its new practice around emergency accommodation will better protect children.

Last week the agency announced the end of its use of Special Emergency Accommodation, following concerns around a lack of regulation.

TDs have been told today a number of private residential providers have now officially registered, meaning they’ll be subject to internal Tusla oversight, and HIQA inspections.

Tusla’s National Director for Services and Integration, Gerry Hone says separate, temporary accommodation will also have closer scrutiny……..

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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