Two decades on, Paul McCauley’s family continue search for justice

Today marks 20 years since the attack that left Derry man Paul McCauley with life-changing and ultimately life ending injuries, and his father says he is still waiting for answers.

Paul was 29 when he was seriously assaulted at a barbecue on Chapel Road in Derry in 2006. He died in 2015 after spending years in a persistent vegetative state.

Two men were jailed in 2018 for his killing, but it’s believed others involved have never faced justice.

Speaking to the BBC, Paul’s father Jim McCauley asked for anyone with information to come forward.