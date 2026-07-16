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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Two fugitives wanted in Belgium detained by PSNI in Omagh and Castlederg

Two men wanted in Belgium over drug trafficking offences have been arrested in County Tyrone.

A 36-year-old man was detained in the Omagh area, while a 39-year-old man was arrested in Castlederg on Wednesday.

Both men are wanted to serve four-year prison sentences for drug trafficking offences linked to incidents in West Flanders, Belgium, in 2021.

They appeared before Laganside Extradition Court this morning after being arrested on Belgian warrants.

The PSNI says it remains committed to tracking down fugitives and working with international partners, including Interpol and Europol, to bring offenders to justice.

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