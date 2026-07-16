Vote delayed on Harps takeover as club require change to structures

The proposed take over at Finn Harps Football Club has been delay by a number of weeks.

Shareholders have been notified the vote to change the club from a co-operative society to a private limited company will not take place at this Sunday’s Special General Meeting.

The meeting will still go ahead as planned but will instead be used as a fully informative evening around the conversion process that requires change to its administration and legal structure.

The change is needed ahead of a potential takeover by Filipino businessman Freddy Gonzalez.

The biggest single step is reducing the current members of 2,000 to the private limited company limit of 149.

The large majority of Harps shareholders will need to transfer their shares to a trusted nominee before the club can convert.

Up-to-date contact details and S signature for every shareholder is also needed to move forward..

Full details on what the club call “The wider process” is available on the Finn Harps website.

Original shareholders or family members are asked to contact secretary@finnharps.ie