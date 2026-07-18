Browne McMonagle wins Group 1 Irish Oaks at The Curragh



Letterkenny native Dylan Browne McMonagle has claimed one of the biggest victories of his career, guiding Johanna Walsh to glory in the prestigious Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh this afternoon.

Riding for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien, the Donegal jockey showed his class on board the 7/2 shot.

The triumph caps off a great seven days for the reigning Irish Champion Jockey.

The Irish Oaks victory brings Browne McMonagle’s tally to 10 wins for the week, a run of form that has seen him visit the winner’s enclosure at Leopardstown, Killarney, Dundalk, Down Royal and across the English Channel at Longchamp in France.

Today’s brings his total victory count for the current flat season to 42 wins.