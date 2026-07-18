Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Browne McMonagle wins Group 1 Irish Oaks at The Curragh


Letterkenny native Dylan Browne McMonagle has claimed one of the biggest victories of his career, guiding Johanna Walsh to glory in the prestigious Group 1 Juddmonte Irish Oaks at The Curragh this afternoon.

Riding for trainer Joseph Patrick O’Brien, the Donegal jockey showed his class on board the 7/2 shot.

The triumph caps off a great seven days for the reigning Irish Champion Jockey.

The Irish Oaks victory brings Browne McMonagle’s tally to 10 wins for the week, a run of form that has seen him visit the winner’s enclosure at Leopardstown, Killarney, Dundalk, Down Royal and across the English Channel at Longchamp in France.

Today’s brings his total victory count for the current flat season to 42 wins.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Data-Centre
News

Data centres using almost 5 million litres of public water every day

18 July 2026
e scooter
News, Audio

Government ministers to discuss possible e-scooter ban on Monday

18 July 2026
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News

Ireland on course to breaking its longest heatwave record

18 July 2026
erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coastal Erosion concerns raised at Inishowen MD

18 July 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Data-Centre
News

Data centres using almost 5 million litres of public water every day

18 July 2026
e scooter
News, Audio

Government ministers to discuss possible e-scooter ban on Monday

18 July 2026
Sunny background, blue sky with white clouds and sun
News

Ireland on course to breaking its longest heatwave record

18 July 2026
erosion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coastal Erosion concerns raised at Inishowen MD

18 July 2026
Manus Cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Boyle calls for end to Cancer treatment delay at Health Committee

18 July 2026
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Suspected pipe bomb discovered in Derry

18 July 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube