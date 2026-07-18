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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

DCC needs extra resources to employ more roads staff – Cllr Jimmy Brogan

A Donegal councillor says the local authority needs to hire more outdoor staff so that more road restoration works can be carried out in the county.

Cllr Jimmy Brogan was speaking after a special roads meeting this week was told that only 3 to 4% of the council’s roads can be resurfaced each year because of a number of factors including money and staff.

Cllr Brogan says government grants for such works must increase, but even more importantly, the council needs to be given the resources to hire more staff…….

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