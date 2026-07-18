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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal Masters progress to All Ireland semi-final

Donegal Gaelic Masters 2-15
Monaghan Gaelic Masters 0-09

The Donegal Gaelic Masters have safely progressed to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Masters Championship following a commanding twelve-point victory over Monaghan this afternoon.

Playing on home soil at Killybegs GAA, the hosts laid down a marker early on.

Donegal controlled the tempo from the throw-in, establishing a steady cushion to lead by 0-08 to 0-04 at the halftime break.

Monaghan struggled to find a way through a resolute Donegal, and any hopes of a comeback were completely put to bed in the second half.

The defining moments of the tie came courtesy of Gerard McBrearty, who struck two clinical second-half goals to firmly assert Donegal’s superiority.

In the end, it was a comfortable afternoon for the Donegal, who ran out 2-15 to 0-09 winners to march on to the final four of the competition.

Manager Eddie Crawford spoke to Highland Radio Sport after the game:

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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