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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

North West Vipers suffer defeat in Harp Bowl final

The North West Vipers suffered a tough defeat this afternoon, falling 60-6 to a clinical South Dublin Panthers side in the Harp Bowl Final at Dubarry Park in Athlone.

It was a tough afternoon from the outset for the North West side. The Panthers laid down an early marker, executing efficiently to end the opening quarter with an 8-0 lead.

The Dublin outfit truly flexed their superiority in the second quarter, shutting down the Vipers’ offense while putting on a clinical scoring display to head into the half-time break with a commanding 30-0 advantage.

There was no let-up from the Panthers in the second half.

By the end of the third quarter, they had extended their lead to an insurmountable 54-0.

To their credit, the North West Vipers kept fighting until the final whistle and were rewarded in the fourth quarter when they crossed the line for a consolation touchdown, ensuring they got on the scoreboard before the final whistle blew on a 60-6 scoreline.

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