Cricket: North-West Premier League Results – 26/07/26

North West Premier League – Saturday July 25th:

In Section 1, Strabane edged Coleraine by five wickets after bowling them out for 91, reaching 92/5 in reply.

Fox Lodge defeated Newbuildings by 17 runs on the DLS method, while Donemana recorded the biggest win of the day, beating St Johnston by 153 runs after posting 276/6.

Brigade claimed a 7-wicket victory over Bready, chasing down 139 after restricting Bready to 138 all out.

In Section 2, Killyclooney won by 5 wickets away to Letterkenny, successfully chasing 182.

Bonds Glen ran up an impressive 383/6 before defeating Burndennett by 144 runs on the DLS method.

Glendermott secured a 7-wicket win over Ballyspallen, reaching 189/3 in reply to Ballyspallen’s 187.

Ardmore rounded off the results with a convincing 67-run victory over Eglinton after making 236/8.