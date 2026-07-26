Police appealing for information after man assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following an assault in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim remains in hospital after suffering multiple injuries.

A report was received shortly after midnight of a man who had allegedly been assaulted inside a licensed premises in the Strand Road area.

The PSNI understand the victim, aged in his 40s, was assaulted in the restroom area at around 11.10pm on Friday evening.

He sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, and was transported to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where he remains at this time.

The victim was wearing black trousers, a black t-shirt and white trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of what happened, and police are appealing to anyone who saw anything or who might have any information that could help the investigation to contact them using their witness appeal form at https://orlo.uk/OiWCm quoting reference 5 of 25/07/26, or via 101.