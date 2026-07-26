Donegal jockeys have success at Gowran Park

Dylan Browne-McMonagle and Luke McAteer were both in the winners’ enclosure at Gowran Park yesterday.

Letterkenny jockey Browne-McMonagle continued on from his double in Cork on Friday with another double.

Firstly, he won on board the JP O’Brien-trained “Nil Bua Gan Dua” in the 15:22 race.

That horse went to post at 5/1 and he followed that up by taking the 3/10 favourite “Summer Is Tomorrow” across the line first fro the same trainer in the 5:40pm Tote Race.

Rathmullan native Luke McAteer rode the 6/5 “Hambelton” across the line first in the 16:30 outing for David Marnane.