DCC and Bryson Recycling launch special bulky household waste initiative

Donegal County Council is encouraging householders to dispose of bulky household waste responsibly through a special half price bulky waste promotion taking place at all six Recycling Centres across the county.

The two week promotion starts today at three of the county’s recycling centres, namely Stranorlar, Laghey and Dungloe.

The other three centres will offer the scheme next month.

The special campaign, being delivered by Donegal County Council in partnership with Bryson Recycling, is intended to support the proper management of bulky household goods, reduce opportunities for illegal dumping and encourage residents to make use of authorised waste facilities.

As part of the initiative, householders can avail of significantly reduced charges on a range of bulky waste items, including carpets, wood, mattresses and other bulky household waste accepted at the recycling centres throughout the campaign.

The campaign forms part of Donegal County Council’s ongoing efforts to prevent illegal dumping and promote responsible waste management practices.

This initiative is supported by the Circular Economy Fund through the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2026, which supports national efforts to prevent illegal dumping through a combination of prevention, education and awareness measures.

Matthew Byrne, of the Environment Section, Donegal County Council said, that “illegal dumping continues to impact communities and the environment across Donegal. This half price bulky waste campaign provides householders with an affordable and convenient way to dispose of bulky items responsibly and helps reduce opportunities for illegal dumping.

We encourage everyone to make use of the promotion.” He added that incidents of illegal dumping can be reported by contacting Donegal County Council on (074) 9153900 or info@donegalcoco.ie , or the EPA 24 hour National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365 123.

For more information on Donegal’s Recycling Centres visit: