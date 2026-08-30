Declan Lynch praises “work-rate and attitude” of Bonagee players despite late equaliser

Alan Leonard’s injury time strike snatched a point for Home Farm DCU in yesterday evening’s FAI National League Round 1 clash against Bonagee United at Dry Arch Park.

It was an agonising finish for Bonagee, who were 2-1 up and heading for a famous win.

Second-half goals from Aidan Brennan and Ryan Rainey had turned the game around after Home Farm had taken the lead through Sam Hayden.

Bonagee boss Declan Lynch spoke to Diarmaid Doherty at full time and said although it was a tough one to take, he was pleased with his team’s work-rate and attitude throughout…