51-year-old charged with assaulting Michael Healy-Rae TD applies for High Court bail

A 51-year-old charged with assaulting TD Michael Healy-Rae has launched a High Court bail application.

Anthony Foley of Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin was remanded in custody after being charged with assault causing harm at Cork Street, Dublin on the 16th of September.

Michael Healy-Rae was driving home from the Dáil when he was attacked and received a cut on his upper lip, which required seven stitches.

Cloverhill District Court previously heard Mr Foley allegedly said ‘Ah bucko, you’re in the wrong area, get out of here you f***** snake’ before punching the Kerry TD.

Gardaí objected to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged incident, with Garda Paul Nolan alleging Michael Healy-Rae was the victim of a violent, unprovoked, broad-daylight attack.

Mr Foley has denied hitting Mr Healy-Rae and is due back in the District Court on the 6th of October.

His application for bail has been scheduled for the following day.