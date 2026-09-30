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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, September 30th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, September 30th:

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Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday October 2nd

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