Road Safety Radio – Bad habits on the road 30/9/2026

Highland Radio is one of 21 independent radio stations across Ireland taking part in Road Safety Radio.

Join Donna-Marie Doherty on the last Saturday of every month as she speaks to road safety professionals, politicians and those sharing their own experiences on the roads of Donegal.

You’ll also hear highlights from the programme throughout your regular listening.

In this feature with Frank Doherty, Donegal School of Motoring, we hear about the bad driving habits that people routinely fall into:

We want to hear from you. If you have a story, experience or concern about road safety in Donegal, get in touch and be part of the conversation by emailing donnamarie@highlandradio.com.

Road Safety Radio is funded by Coimisiún na Meán’s News Reporting Scheme, in conjunction with the IBI.

Listen back to past programmes HERE.