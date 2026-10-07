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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 7th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 7th:

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garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue appeal for witnesses after serious N13 collision

8 October 2026
Padraig Delargy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Delargy raises issues for workers travelling between Donegal and Derry

8 October 2026
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

N13 to remain closed this morning following RTC

8 October 2026
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Dry start ahead of yellow rain warning, Weather Forecast, 8/10/26

8 October 2026
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Gardaí issue appeal for witnesses after serious N13 collision

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N13 to remain closed this morning following RTC

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Dry start ahead of yellow rain warning, Weather Forecast, 8/10/26

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Design and land-take requirements for N56 road scheme have been confirmed

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Calls for Government review of engineer work under Defective Concrete Block Scheme

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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