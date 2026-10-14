Ruaille Buaille 7ú Deireadh Fomhair le Corey Hannah & Coláiste Ailigh

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Coast Guard carry out successful medical evacuation from Tory Island

16 October 2026
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Planned strike action for next week suspended

16 October 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, October 16th

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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