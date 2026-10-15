Cross-border jobs fair taking place in Donegal Town today

An event is taking place in Donegal today to support people seeking employment, as part of a national initiative announced by Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary.

Intreo Work and Skills events have been taking place across the country throughout this week.

The Cross Border Partnership Employment Services Donegal Fermanagh Job Fair takes place today at the Central Hotel in Donegal Town, running from 10am until 2pm.

The event will bring together employers, training and apprenticeship providers, career guidance professionals and Intreo employment support services.

Those attending will have the opportunity to meet employers who are actively recruiting, apply for jobs, explore training and apprenticeship opportunities, and avail of CV support and career guidance.

Vacancies and career pathways will be highlighted across a range of sectors, including healthcare, hospitality and tourism, sales and marketing, customer service, food production and the public sector.

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(Release in Full from Department of Social Protection)

The Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary TD, has today announced details of a nationwide programme of Intreo Work and Skills events taking place from 12 to 16 October, designed to connect jobseekers with employment, training and career development opportunities.

A series of events will be held across the country during the week, bringing together employers, training providers, apprenticeship providers, career guidance professionals and Intreo employment support services.

People attending will be able to apply for jobs, meet employers who are hiring, explore training and apprenticeship options, receive CV support and access career guidance.

Many job opportunities will be on offer, alongside information on education, training and apprenticeship pathways. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with employers recruiting across a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, hospitality and tourism, sales and marketing, customer service, food production and the public sector.

The events are aimed at people at all stages of their career journey, whether they are entering the workforce for the first time, seeking new employment, considering a career change, returning to work or looking to upskill.

In addition to job opportunities, at several events attendees will be able to access practical supports including CV clinics, and career guidance sessions. Training providers and employment experts will also be available to advise participants on the skills and qualifications needed to secure employment and progress in their chosen careers.

Announcing the events, Minister Calleary said:

“Work and Skills Week is a fantastic opportunity for people across the country to explore the wide range of employment, training and career development opportunities available to them. Whether someone is looking for a new job, considering a career change, returning to the workforce, or seeking to build new skills, there will be practical supports and advice on offer.

“Through a programme of job fairs, workshops, CV clinics and information sessions, people will have the chance to meet directly with employers, training providers and career guidance experts. This initiative brings together those creating opportunities and those seeking them, helping people make informed choices about their next steps.

“I encourage jobseekers and members of the public to get involved, attend events in their area and take advantage of the valuable supports available. Work and Skills Week demonstrates our commitment to connecting people with opportunities and supporting lifelong learning.”

The Intreo Work and Skills events form part of the Department of Social Protection’s ongoing commitment to supporting employment, promoting skills development and helping people access opportunities.

Further information on events taking place nationwide from 12 to 16 October is available at www.gov.ie/WorkandSkills.