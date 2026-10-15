Lengthy prison sentence expected for former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

Disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson will learn his fate today.

The 63-year-old was found guilty of 18 historic child sex offences in June, and will be sentenced today.

These offences were committed against two women when they were girls, aged between seven and 13, spanning a 20 year period.

At a pre-sentence hearing last month, Jeffrey Donaldson’s lawyer acknowledged the former politician would be facing a “lengthy sentence”.

The court heard one of the women feels her childhood was stolen from her, while the second woman said she sometimes struggles so much, she “wishes she could die”.

The age gap between Jeffrey Donaldson and his victims will be considered an aggravating factor, and he could be facing more than 10 years in prison.

He plans to appeal his convictions, while a decision in relation to his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, following her trial of facts, will be made next month.