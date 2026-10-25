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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

5,000 properties in Ireland remain without power, most of them in the North West

As of 5.15pm, approximately 5,000 homes, farms and businesses are without electricity as a result of Storm Boelo, primarily in the Northwest of the country.

ESB say their crews, including teams from other parts of the country, will continue to work late into the night to restore power to as many customers as possible.

However, some customers in the affected areas will remain without supply overnight.

Any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional, if necessary.

Real-time information on power outages and estimated restoration times is available at www.PowerCheck.ie.

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