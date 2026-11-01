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Christmas Concert 2026

Galway Getaway

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Highland in the Sun 2027

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results 01/11/2026

Brian McCormick Premier

Bonagee United 1 V 2 Keadue Rovers
Cappry Rovers 4 V 2 Kerrykeel 71
Donegal Town 3 V 1 Kildrum Tigers
Letterkenny Rovers 0 V 6 Fanad United
St Catherines FC 3 V 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Domestic Appliance Services D1

Castlefin Celtic 1 V 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Drumoghill 1 V 8 Milford United
Glenea United 3 V 2 Raphoe Town

Donegal Physiotherapy D2

Drumkeen United 1 V 1 Deele Harps
Dunfanaghy Youths 0 V 2 Convoy Arsenal
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 V 1 Lifford Celtic
Whitestrand United 6 V 0 Curragh Athletic

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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