Donegal Junior League Results 01/11/2026

Brian McCormick Premier
Bonagee United 1 V 2 Keadue Rovers
Cappry Rovers 4 V 2 Kerrykeel 71
Donegal Town 3 V 1 Kildrum Tigers
Letterkenny Rovers 0 V 6 Fanad United
St Catherines FC 3 V 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Domestic Appliance Services D1
Castlefin Celtic 1 V 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Drumoghill 1 V 8 Milford United
Glenea United 3 V 2 Raphoe Town
Donegal Physiotherapy D2
Drumkeen United 1 V 1 Deele Harps
Dunfanaghy Youths 0 V 2 Convoy Arsenal
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 V 1 Lifford Celtic
Whitestrand United 6 V 0 Curragh Athletic