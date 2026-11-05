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Coco’s Law amendment passes Seanad second stage

An amendment to Coco’s Law, aimed at tackling the creation and sharing of non-consensual AI-generated intimate images, has passed second stage in the Seanad.

The proposed changes would criminalise the creation of such images, strengthen protections around victim anonymity and provide a legal route for identifying anonymous publishers.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has received Government approval not to oppose the Bill’s progression.

Donegal-based Senator Eileen Flynn says the amendment represents an important step towards strengthening the justice system:

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