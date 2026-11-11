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Donegal underage players help Ireland sides to victory

A number of Donegal players were involved in Republic of Ireland sides that took wins on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s defeated Greece 2-nil in a European Championship qualifier in France.

Finn Harps Gavin McAteer started in central midfield while his club mate Josh Cullen came on at half time, with both players putting in solid performances.

The goals came from Michael Noonan and Billy O’Neill.

This was the first of their Round 2 games in their bid to qualify for next year’s Euros, with further games to come against France and Norway.

Ireland only need to avoid finishing bottom of their group to progress to the next stage of qualifying.

The U17 Irish also won on Wednesday beating Estonia 5-nil in in a friendly in Denmark.

Ciaran Daly score a hat-trick in that game which also saw Inishowen’s Jamie O’Donnell play 79 minutes.

O’Donnell’s Sligo Rovers teammate Charlie McGarvey is also part of the Irish squad who are preparing the World Cup in Qatar later this month.

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