DCC to seek a greenway maintenance budget from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

A meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has been told that no specific or additional funding has been provided by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the maintenance of the Greenway between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan.

The issue was raised by Cllr Michael McBride, who says if the government is going to continue to promote greenways, it must also provide the funds to carry out maintenance works, such as grass cutting and hedge trimming.

The lack of funding for greenway maintenance was also raised at a special plenary meeting of the council this week.

Cllr McBride says this needs to be addressed at a national level………