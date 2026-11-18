Ireland women’s boss Carla Ward has named her squad for next month’s World Cup qualifier playoff against Poland.

Donegal duo Amber Barrett, Tyler Toland have made the squad, they are joined by Anna Patten who qualifies through family links to Falcarragh.

All three will hope to make an impact as Ireland seek to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

The squad also includes a recall for Saoirse Noonan, who missed the playoff semi-final against Kazakhstan last month through injury.

The Girls in Green go to Gdansk for the first leg on December 1st, before the return fixture at the Aviva Stadium four days later.