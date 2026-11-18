Donegal GAA has launched its Monthly Draw for 2027, with €10,000 in cash up for grabs in the first draw in January.

The draw will run every month throughout 2027, with prizes after January ranging from concert tickets and city breaks to cash.

Entry costs €10 per draw, with no commitment to enter every month. Supporters can choose the draws they want to be part of, or enter all 12 for €100.

Donegal GAA Chairperson Mary Coughlan said: “The Monthly Draw gives supporters something to look forward to every month of the year, starting with €10,000 for one lucky winner in January. Whether you’re in Donegal or following the team from further afield, it’s a simple way to back Gaelic games in the county, with the chance of winning some great prizes along the way.

With Christmas approaching, a gift voucher for the draw is available for €100, giving the recipient 12 months’ entry and twelve chances to win, all from one envelope under the tree.

Christmas gift vouchers can only be bought through the Donegal GAA office. To buy one, contact the office at Broadpath, Convoy, Co. Donegal, on 085 1061 456 or 074 910 1409, or email administrator.donegal@gaa.ie

The first draw takes place on Wednesday, 6th January 2027. Terms and conditions apply.

Tickets can be purchased at https://member.clubspot.app/club/donegalgaa/fundraisers