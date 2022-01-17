Maxi Curran on the massive challenge ahead with UL

The LYIT return to Sigerson Cup action on Tuesday at the Air Dome in Ballyhaunis

The Letterkenny side needed a late burst to get past IT Carlow in the opening round last week and will now face one of the favourites for the competition in University of Limerick.

UL have an abundance of senior inter county talent with the likes of Kerry’s David Clifford and Cork’s Sean Powter among their starters.

Donegal players Caolan Ward, Jason McGee, Peader Mogan and Conor O’Donnell will feature with for the LYIT as will senior panelists Rory O’Donnell and Ryan McFadden along with a number of the Donegal u-20 side.

LYIT Manager Maxi Curran is under no illusion of the size of the task at hand but is confident his team can compete with the highly fancied Limerick side: