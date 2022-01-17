Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Maxi Curran on the massive challenge ahead with UL

Photo – Brian Mc Daid

The LYIT return to Sigerson Cup action on Tuesday at the Air Dome in Ballyhaunis

The Letterkenny side needed a late burst to get past IT Carlow in the opening round last week and will now face one of the favourites for the competition in University of Limerick.

UL have an abundance of senior inter county talent with the likes of Kerry’s David Clifford and Cork’s Sean Powter among their starters.

Donegal players Caolan Ward, Jason McGee, Peader Mogan and Conor O’Donnell will feature with for the LYIT as will senior panelists Rory O’Donnell and Ryan McFadden along with a number of the Donegal u-20 side.

LYIT Manager Maxi Curran is under no illusion of the size of the task at hand but is confident his team can compete with the highly fancied Limerick side:

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

British government is 'interfering' in Stormont election – SF

17 January 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

3,295 new Covid cases reported in NI

17 January 2022
derry train station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal residents urged to contribute to rail strategy consultation

17 January 2022
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

People seeking booster vaccines urged to do so this week

17 January 2022
