Lough Eske Castle has joined a delegation of 13 Irish tourism companies to travel to the United States in a bid to sell the ‘Best of Ireland’.

The group will visit key cities including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Chicago.

The trip entails a B2B event in each location, in which interactive presentations will be given to showcase Ireland to American travel professionals.

It’s hoped the venture will result in more regional and longer-stay business for Ireland.