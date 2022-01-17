Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Number of road deaths in Donegal fell in 2021

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

134 people died on the country’s roads last year, according to figures from the CSO.

That’s down from 146 in 2020 and 140 in 2019.

The number of road deaths in Donegal last year was seven, compared to 10 in 2020 and eight in 2019.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

British government is ‘interfering’ in Stormont election – SF

17 January 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

3,295 new Covid cases reported in NI

17 January 2022
derry train station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal residents urged to contribute to rail strategy consultation

17 January 2022
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

People seeking booster vaccines urged to do so this week

17 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

British government is ‘interfering’ in Stormont election – SF

17 January 2022
covid19
News, Top Stories

3,295 new Covid cases reported in NI

17 January 2022
derry train station
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal residents urged to contribute to rail strategy consultation

17 January 2022
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

People seeking booster vaccines urged to do so this week

17 January 2022
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Number of road deaths in Donegal fell in 2021

17 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback, Top Stories

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube