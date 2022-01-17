Number of road deaths in Donegal fell in 2021

134 people died on the country’s roads last year, according to figures from the CSO.
That’s down from 146 in 2020 and 140 in 2019.
The number of road deaths in Donegal last year was seven, compared to 10 in 2020 and eight in 2019.
