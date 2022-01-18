Advertising signs damaged in Kilmacrennan area

Advertising signs have been damaged in the Kilmacrennan area.

The incident is believed to have happened at Ballykeeran in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly after 2.20am, Gardaí were alerted to the fact that an advertising sign in a trailer along the roadside at that location was on fire.

Upon their arrival at the scene they observed that a second advertising sign had also been damaged with spray paint and the “Ballykeeran” road sign had been spray painted also.

Gardai are anxious to speak to anybody who was on the N-56 between Illistrin and Kilmacrennan at Ballykeeran between Midnight and 3am in the early hours of Monday morning and who observed any suspicious activity.

Gardai also wish to speak to anybody who was on that stretch of road between those times and who had a dashcam.

Gardaí in Milford may be reached on 074-9153060.