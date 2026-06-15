Government push underway to have GAA officially recognised in France



Gaelic games could soon be recognised in France.

The government is set to campaign for the French sporting authority to establish the GAA as an official sporting organisation this year.

There are currently 33 Gaelic football and hurling clubs in France, with around 1 thousand 300 players.

Junior Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue says it will be one of the government’s main policy aims during the EU Presidency, which begins next month, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

It’s believed the move could unlock thousands of euro in funding for the sport.