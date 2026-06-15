N15 road works commence today

Major road works will commence today on the N15 between Liscooley and Castlefinn.

The project, which involves drainage and structural improvements is being carried out by Northstone Materials Ltd and will take 13 weeks to complete.

Stop and go traffic management will be in place and Donegal County Council says while the aim is to keep disruption at a minimum delays are expected and motorists should plan ahead.

Elsewhere, the L-5522-1 Stragaddy Road, Termon will be blocked today until 5pm due to road surfacing work, diversions are in place via the N56 and R255.