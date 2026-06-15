Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

N15 road works commence today

Major road works will commence today on the N15 between Liscooley and Castlefinn.

The project, which involves drainage and structural improvements is being carried out by Northstone Materials Ltd and will take 13 weeks to complete.

Stop and go traffic management will be in place and Donegal County Council says while the aim is to keep disruption at a minimum delays are expected and motorists should plan ahead.

Elsewhere, the L-5522-1 Stragaddy Road, Termon will be blocked today until 5pm due to road surfacing work, diversions are in place via the N56 and R255.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Russia launches overnight attack on Ukraine as death toll rises

15 June 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball
News

Government push underway to have GAA officially recognised in France

15 June 2026
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Teenager due in court after sectarian disorder in Derry

15 June 2026
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more collaboration with Fermanagh and Omagh Council

15 June 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Russia launches overnight attack on Ukraine as death toll rises

15 June 2026
gaelic ball gaa ball
News

Government push underway to have GAA officially recognised in France

15 June 2026
court-768x644-1
News, Top Stories

Teenager due in court after sectarian disorder in Derry

15 June 2026
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for more collaboration with Fermanagh and Omagh Council

15 June 2026
roadworks
News, Top Stories

N15 road works commence today

15 June 2026
Copy of Ciaran Brogan-MPU
Top Stories, Audio, News

Brogan calls for meeting with Fáilte Ireland

15 June 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube