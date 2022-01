Gardai have received a report from a farmer in the Ballybofey area in relation to a number of sheep that have been killed on his land in recent weeks.

A number of his sheep were killed over the course of a few days and investigations are ongoing into the matter.

Lambing season has begun and Garda are reminding dog owners of the harm their pets can cause if let roam free or unsecured and not kept under effectual control.

*File pictures