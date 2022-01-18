Breastcheck urged to begin recruitment campaign

The Chairperson for Donegal Action for Cancer Care is calling on Breastcheck to begin a recruitment campaign as a matter of urgency.

The call comes as screening appointments are currently delayed by up to a year .

Screening services were paused for a number of months at the start of the pandemic, but according to the Irish Times women who were due to be screened in 2021, should be seen this year.

A spokesperson says that ‘urgent patients who had symptoms’ were seen quicker.

Chair of DACC Betty Holmes says the situation could result in cancers being missed: