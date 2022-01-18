Calls more measures to protect Gardai as assault cases rise

The Vice President of the Garda Representative Association says a number of issues need to be addressed in order to protect Gardai.

It comes as 243 Gardai were injured after being assaulted on duty last year.

According to freedom of information figures, it’s a 9 per cent increase on 2020.

22 of last year’s attacks led to bone fractures or dislocations, and 15 gardai got open wounds.

GRA President Brendan O’Connor says whats even more alarming is that such a high number of assaults happened during a pandemic: