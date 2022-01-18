Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Calls more measures to protect Gardai as assault cases rise

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Vice President of the Garda Representative Association says a number of issues need to be addressed in order to protect Gardai.

It comes as 243 Gardai were injured after being assaulted on duty last year.

According to freedom of information figures, it’s a 9 per cent increase on 2020.

22 of last year’s attacks led to bone fractures or dislocations, and 15 gardai got open wounds.

GRA President Brendan O’Connor says whats even more alarming is that such a high number of assaults happened during a pandemic:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Advertising signs damaged in Kilmacrennan area

18 January 2022
musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry New IRA probe

18 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 January 2022
gardatraffic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls more measures to protect Gardai as assault cases rise

18 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Advertising signs damaged in Kilmacrennan area

18 January 2022
musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry New IRA probe

18 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 January 2022
gardatraffic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls more measures to protect Gardai as assault cases rise

18 January 2022
covidsign105
News, Top Stories

Minister wants restrictions lifted at earliest possible opportunity

18 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man sustains several blows to head in Lifford attack

18 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube