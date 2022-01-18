Donegal v Derry LIVE on Highland

Donegal and Derry will face off for a place in the final of the Dr McKenna Cup on Tuesday evening in Ballybofey.

Declan Bonner’s squad will be stretched as he has twelve players on colleges duty this week coupled with injuries to Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Brendan McCole.

Caolan Ward, Jason McGee, Peader Mogan and Conor O’Donnell are with the LYIT while the likes of Oisin Gallen is at DCU, Jeaic MacCeallbhúi plays for UCD and Jamie Brennan kicks ball with NUI Galway.

In the lead up to the game, Derry boss Rory Gallagher has questioned the Ulster Council’s decision to play a mid-week game and feels they should have deferred the final and pushed back tonight’s fixture.

There will be full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 7.45pm throw in – on air across the north west and right here on highlandradio.com.

Coverage is in association with Highland Motors…