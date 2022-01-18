Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal v Derry LIVE on Highland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal and Derry will face off for a place in the final of the Dr McKenna Cup on Tuesday evening in Ballybofey.
Declan Bonner’s squad will be stretched as he has twelve players on colleges duty this week coupled with injuries to Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Brendan McCole.
Caolan Ward, Jason McGee, Peader Mogan and Conor O’Donnell are with the LYIT while the likes of Oisin Gallen is at DCU, Jeaic MacCeallbhúi plays for UCD and Jamie Brennan kicks ball with NUI Galway.

In the lead up to the game, Derry boss Rory Gallagher has questioned the Ulster Council’s decision to play a mid-week game and feels they should have deferred the final and pushed back tonight’s fixture.

There will be full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 7.45pm throw in – on air across the north west and right here on highlandradio.com.

Coverage is in association with Highland Motors…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Advertising signs damaged in Kilmacrennan area

18 January 2022
musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry New IRA probe

18 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 January 2022
gardatraffic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls more measures to protect Gardai as assault cases rise

18 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Advertising signs damaged in Kilmacrennan area

18 January 2022
musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested in Derry New IRA probe

18 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 January 2022
gardatraffic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls more measures to protect Gardai as assault cases rise

18 January 2022
covidsign105
News, Top Stories

Minister wants restrictions lifted at earliest possible opportunity

18 January 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man sustains several blows to head in Lifford attack

18 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube