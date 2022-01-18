Further pressure on HSE to publish Brandon report in full

A Donegal Deputy doesn’t believe any disciplinary action will take place unless the full Brandon report is published:

There’s increasing pressure on the HSE to publish the report in full, despite new advice from the Attorney General.

It’s understood Paul Gallagher has advised against full publication due to the potential of prejudicing any HR disciplinary actions.

A summary published last month detailed how a resident at the HSE-run St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar carried out sexual assaults on other residents over 13 years.

Deputy Thomas Pringle the only way to ensure transparency is full publication: