Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Further pressure on HSE to publish Brandon report in full

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal Deputy doesn’t believe any disciplinary action will take place unless the full Brandon report is published:

There’s increasing pressure on the HSE to publish the report in full, despite new advice from the Attorney General.

It’s understood Paul Gallagher has advised against full publication due to the potential of prejudicing any HR disciplinary actions.

A summary published last month detailed how a resident at the HSE-run St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar carried out sexual assaults on other residents over 13 years.

Deputy Thomas Pringle the only way to ensure transparency is full publication:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Robbery, 92, Inch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man sustains several blows to head in Lifford attack

18 January 2022
Garda-accident
News, Top Stories

Update: Woman & teen seriously injured in crash

18 January 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

Over 2,650 ‘derelict’ homes in Donegal

18 January 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

£20,000 worth of drugs seized in Strabane area

18 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Robbery, 92, Inch
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man sustains several blows to head in Lifford attack

18 January 2022
Garda-accident
News, Top Stories

Update: Woman & teen seriously injured in crash

18 January 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

Over 2,650 ‘derelict’ homes in Donegal

18 January 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

£20,000 worth of drugs seized in Strabane area

18 January 2022
social housing
Audio, News, Top Stories

More than 130 empty council owned homes in Donegal

18 January 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigation continuing into crash near Dunfanaghy

18 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube