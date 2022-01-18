Investigation continuing into crash near Dunfanaghy

An investigation is continuing into a crash near Dunfanaghy yesterday.

The collision between a car and a tractor happened at Casey Glebe, Dunfanaghy at approx. 12.10pm.

The driver of the car was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Anyone who travelled on the stretch road between midday and the time of the collision and may have a dashcam, are being asked to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.