It’s emerged that Donegal County Council currently has 136 vacant properties on their book while the local authority is renting 153 properties from the private market.

All the while, it’s estimated that 440 Donegal residents are currently on the HAP scheme while the number of people seeking accommodation in the county is on the increase.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show Cllr Nicholas Crossan says it’s time to look closely at vacant dwellings in towns and villages that are privately owned: