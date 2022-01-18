Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Varadkar was to scrap most restrictions by March 3st

Leo Varadkar has told his party he wants to set a deadline of March 31st to end almost all legal Covid restrictions.

He told a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party the waning severity of the Omicron variant combined with large amounts of immunity in the population mean restrictions should be eased quickly over the coming weeks.

However, he noted some measures like mask wearing, staying at home when symptomatic and Covid passes for international travel will likely stay into the summer.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly says the government should act quickly on any new NPHET advice on easing restrictions…………

