Watch: Declan Bonner happy with another game

Donegal will face Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Final on Saturday with both counties getting another game under their belt before the league starts.

That game will be played out at Healy Park in Omagh starting at 5pm.

Donegal disposed of Derry 2-9 to 0-11 in Tuesday’s semi final in Ballybofey while Monaghan beat Armagh 5-4 on penalties to reach the decider.

Goals from Man of the Match Caolan McGonagle and Odhran McFadden Ferry had Donegal on course for the final by half time.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner told Ryan Ferry he was happy with the performance and glad of another game:

