Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch: Declan Bonner happy with another game

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal will face Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Final on Saturday with both counties getting another game under their belt before the league starts.

That game will be played out at Healy Park in Omagh starting at 5pm.

Donegal disposed of Derry 2-9 to 0-11 in Tuesday’s semi final in Ballybofey while Monaghan beat Armagh 5-4 on penalties to reach the decider.

Goals from Man of the Match Caolan McGonagle and Odhran McFadden Ferry had Donegal on course for the final by half time.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner told Ryan Ferry he was happy with the performance and glad of another game:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Update – Woman arrested in Derry released pending PPS file

18 January 2022
covidsign112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Varadkar was to scrap most restrictions by March 3st

18 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,683 new Covid-19 cases in ROI

18 January 2022
gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritting suspended in Ballymagroarty after attack

18 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

musgrave psni
News, Top Stories

Update – Woman arrested in Derry released pending PPS file

18 January 2022
covidsign112
Audio, News, Top Stories

Varadkar was to scrap most restrictions by March 3st

18 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

11,683 new Covid-19 cases in ROI

18 January 2022
gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritting suspended in Ballymagroarty after attack

18 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 18th

18 January 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

N15 reopens between Laghey and Ballintra

18 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube