Woman arrested in Derry New IRA probe

A woman’s been arrested in Derry by police investigating the activities of the New IRA.

The 36 year old is being questioned about the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car.

It was found in the Creggan Heights area of Derry in September 2019.

The woman is being held the the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

The PSNI sayoday’s arrest is part of Operation Ledging, an ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb-making activities, as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.