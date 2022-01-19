Derry shopkeeper reaches out to author of mystery letter

A Derry shopkeeper has reached out to the author of a mystery letter which details how the shopper pretended to give him £20 note when they had really only handed him a tenner.

The incident at Jim’s mobile shop in Carnhill happened in the early 90s.

The young customer went away with more change than they should have but has now come clean while also enclosing £20 notes as compensation.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Shopkeeper Jim, says he has no idea who the person is but wants to meet with them: