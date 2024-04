The North’s Communities Minister says he wants to do more to fund the regeneration of smaller towns and villages.

Gordon Lyons was responding to questions from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, who told the Assembly that while the department has a regeneration scheme, regulations only allow it be used for projects in areas with a population of over 5,000.

Mr McAleer said that means that apart from Strabane and Omagh, nowhere else in West Tyrone qualifies for funding……..