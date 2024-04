The new Ballyshannon Community Hospital will be officially opened this morning by Junior Health Minister Mary Butler.

The 80 bed hospital is being opened on a phased basis, and when fully operational, will include over 50 long term and 20 short stay and respite beds.

The first patients were relocated from the Rock in February, and it’s anticipated the facility will be fully open by the end of the year.

Frank Morrison is Head of Older People’s Services in the region…………….